(MissouriNet) – Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has officially launched his U.S. Senate bid by announcing his intentions on social media. In a video, navy veteran and fellow Republican candidate Courtland Sykes says Hawley is not a conservative boy next door.

Other Republican candidates include Austin Petersen of Kansas City and retired Air Force pilot Tony Monetti of Warrensburg. Republican State Rep. Paul Curtman is also exploring a U.S. Senate bid.