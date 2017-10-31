Law officers checking sex offenders this Halloween

You may see some ‘overgrown kids’ dressed up like law officers going door to door on Halloween. Those aren’t costumes. Cole County deputies will be checking registered sex offenders to make sure they aren’t handing out any candy or interacting with children. Sex offenders are required by state law to stay inside their homes from 5 –to- 10:30pm (tonite). They also have to post a sign saying ‘no treats’ and turn off porch lights. Offenders convicted since 2004 can’t live within 1000 – feet of a school either.

You can see the sexual offender database on the Cole County Sheriff’s website.