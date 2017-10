One man is charged after a bomb threat forces the evacuation of the Jefferson City West Stadium Wal Mart early Monday. 36 – year old Carl Rhodes of Holts Summit is accused of making a terroristic threat. Staffers and customers were ordered out of Wal Mart around 4am Monday when an employee spotted a note containing the bomb threat. A bomb – sniffing dog was brought in but found nothing. Rhodes was seen on video going into a restroom right before the note was found.