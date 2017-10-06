Meth lab busted right across the street from Lake area school

A drug investigation conducted by the Lake Ozark Police Department and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force on Wednesday uncovered a meth lab across the street from a school.

Police Chief Gary Launderville tells our news partner .. ABC – 17 .. a search warrant was served at a home in the 1300 block of School Road, with help from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

Once inside the home, officers found meth, drug paraphernalia, instruments for manufacturing meth and items used to distribute drugs. A meth lab was also found on the property, less than 200 feet from Osage Heritage Elementary School.

Steven Little, 42, was arrested and accused of distributing meth and manufacturing a controlled substance near a school.