UPDATE** Mid-Missouri teen found safe

Columbia Police say a runaway child has been found safe. 13-year-old Trinity

Spohn was reported missing on Sunday. She was spotted at about midnight

(tue). Authorities were worried she was trying to hitchhike to a town on the

Kansas border.

Initial story —

Columbia Police are asking for your help finding a runaway child.

Trinity Spohn, 13, was last seen near Seventh Street and the Business Loop. She may be trying to hitchhike to Drexel, Missouri.

Spohn is about 5’3″ and 125 pounds. She has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black yoga pants and black tennis shoes.