Mid-Mo County Clerk accused in thefts

New information has come from the state auditor’s office about the former Cooper County Clerk.

Darryl Kempf pleaded guilty in September to using county cash to pay for his pickup. He got a suspended six-month sentence, two years of probation, and has to pay the money back.

The report released Thursday says Kempf bought the brand new truck in 2014, even though the county already had an SUV he could use. He also tapped the county’s Election Services Fund for cash tied to vehicles, even though that’s mostly supposed to be for election supplies and training programs.