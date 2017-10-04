NEW INFORMATION ** Man shot by JCPD is named

A deadly officer-involved shooting in Jefferson City. Police say officers learned a man was threatening to hurt a woman at a home on East Dunklin a little after midnight (tue). 40 year old John R. Loaiza allegedly threatened the officers, and asked if they wanted to die. The officers say they shot him after he charged at them with a metal pipe. The 40-year-old died at a hospital. JCPD says they’ve had similar violent calls involving Loaiza in the past. The two officers involved are on paid administrative leave. The highway patrol is investigating.