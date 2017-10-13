Senator who hoped Trump would be assassinated is at it again

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Democratic senator from suburban St. Louis who was censured by the Missouri Legislature for a Facebook post that hoped for President Donald Trump’s assassination said Thursday that she stands by her new tweet comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler.

State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal posted a meme on Twitter that shows Trump taking off a shirt. By the time the shirt is off, Hitler’s face is revealed in place of Trump’s.

The meme, which she tweeted Thursday, is a parody of a much-criticized Dove body wash ad that shows a black woman removing her brown shirt to reveal a white woman underneath in a light-colored shirt. Dove apologized for the ad, which many social media users called racist.