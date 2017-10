The Callaway County sheriff’s department catches a couple of burglars in the act. Deputies responded to the 3-thousand block of County Road 452 near New Bloomfield about 4 a.m. Friday morning. There they found 27-year-old James Egbert and 57-year-old Sandy Gillaspie, both of Jefferson City, removing items from a home. Egbert was armed with a machete. Sheriff’s departments in Callaway and Cole County have linked Gillaspie and Egbert to several other burglaries in both counties over the past year.