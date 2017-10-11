The Missouri National Guard needs you!

(MissouriNet) – Governor Greitens has announced 800 new Missouri National Guard jobs.

Governor Greitens and Missouri National Guard Adjutant General Stephen Danner made the announcement about the 800 new jobs during a Tuesday press conference at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport. Greitens says he’s been working closely with Danner since January, to support and “grow” the Guard:

The new units include the 1231st Transportation Company in Bridgeton and Columbia, and the 1136th Military Police Company in Lebanon and Rolla. Governor Greitens says the new units will have a 15-million dollar economic impact on Missouri.