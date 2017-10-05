Top Greitens staffer steps down

(MissouriNet) – Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ deputy chief of staff is leaving to become the new vice president at the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives.

Former State Representative Caleb Jones served three terms in the Missouri House, representing parts of Boone, Cole, Cooper and Moniteau counties. Jones served as Governor Greitens’ deputy chief of staff for about eight months. In that role, he helped to secure funding from the Federal Communications Commission to help Missouri’s electric cooperatives bring high-speed internet service to unserved areas in rural Missouri.