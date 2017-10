What’s the best way for you to pitch in and help Toys For Tots after the thefts from the Fulton storage unit? Harold Faughan says it’s easiest to put a new unwrapped toy in the drop box …

He says there are ‘look alike’ Toys For Tots websites out there. The only official site is: ‘Toys For Tots.org’. Fulton thieves took hundreds of toys donated for kids in several counties.

News Radio KWOS has a drop box here at 3109 South Ten Mile Drive.