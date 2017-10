Two women are under arrest after a reported theft Friday night. Callaway County deputies were called to the Dollar General in New Bloomfield just before 10 p.m. Elizabeth Pigford was detained at the scene after a K-9 unit reportedly detected drugs inside of her car. She’s being held for resisting arrest and felony probation violation. Just after midnight that night, deputies found a second suspect, Michelle McMillin. She’s charged with suspicion of stealing and possession of drug paraphernalia.