Two arrests in one week for JCMO man

A Jefferson City man is looking at weapons and drug charges after his second arrest in as many days. Matthew McIlwain led officers on a high speed chase Saturday that led to his arrest on Loesch Road south of Jefferson City. In that arrest, McIlwain was caught with a meth pipe found outside his car. Last Thursday, McIlwain was arrested during another traffic stop where officers found drugs, paraphernalia and a gun in his car. He faces a long list of charges including possession of firearms by a felon to resisting arrest.