Everyone is safe after reports of a suicidal woman walking through Mizzou’s campus with a gun. The school sent out an alert about an “active threat” late yesterday (wed) morning. Most buildings went on lockdown. Columbia Police say the woman walked through campus, and was taken into custody on nearby Park Avenue. Her gun was apparently found on University Avenue. Investigators say they do not believe she had any plans to hurt anyone else.

She’s now in a hospital.