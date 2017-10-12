What’s in a name? — Plenty of suggestions for ‘J-C High #2’

What will they name Jefferson City’s 2nd public high school? The smart money may be on ‘Capital City High School’. That leads the list of names submitted for the school to be built adjacent to St. Mary’s Hospital on 179. But what about the school mascot? Maybe some variation on the “Jaybirds’.
Superintendent Dr. Larry Linthacum says they received over 1200 – submissions for naming the school,. ‘Jefferson City High School – West’ was popular as well.
Capital City High School – 371 entries
Jefferson City High School – West 193 entries
Mission High School – 77 entries
River City High School – 72 entries
Harry S Truman High School – 27 entries
Stoneridge High School – 22 entries
Mel Carnahan High School – 18 entries
Adkins High School – 16 entries
Show Me High School – 15 entries
Jefferson City High School-South – 13 entries
Daniel Morgan Boone High School – 10 entries