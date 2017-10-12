What’s in a name? — Plenty of suggestions for ‘J-C High #2’

What will they name Jefferson City’s 2nd public high school? The smart money may be on ‘Capital City High School’. That leads the list of names submitted for the school to be built adjacent to St. Mary’s Hospital on 179. But what about the school mascot? Maybe some variation on the “Jaybirds’.

Superintendent Dr. Larry Linthacum says they received over 1200 – submissions for naming the school,. ‘Jefferson City High School – West’ was popular as well.

Capital City High School – 371 entries

Jefferson City High School – West 193 entries

Mission High School – 77 entries

River City High School – 72 entries

Harry S Truman High School – 27 entries

Stoneridge High School – 22 entries

Mel Carnahan High School – 18 entries

Adkins High School – 16 entries

Show Me High School – 15 entries

Jefferson City High School-South – 13 entries

Daniel Morgan Boone High School – 10 entries