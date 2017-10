Are there any guarantees you won’t see Whiteman Air Force Base or Fort Leonard Wood go the way of the former Richards-Gebaur base in Kansas City? Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer hopes the bases stay open …

The Mid-Missouri Congressman says he isn’t concerned about Whiteman’s or Fort Wood’s future. He thinks the Army training mission assigned to the Fort and the fact that Whiteman is the only home to the B-2 bomber will keep the bases open.