One woman is in the hospital, and another is looking at criminal charges, after a Cole County crash. The patrol says Kendra Vaughn’s car went off Route B near the Moreau River south of Jefferson City early yesterday (sun) and hit a concrete barrier. Her passenger, Amy McDonald of Holts Summit was ejected. McDonald is in Columbia hospital with serious injuries at last check. The 20-year-old Vaughn was charged with DWI and more.