(MissouriNet) – The largest producer of steel in the U.S. plans to build a steel bar micro mill in Sedalia. North Carolina-based Nucor says the expansion will bring 255 jobs with an average annual salary of $65,000. Production is scheduled to begin in 2019. The project is also expected to create 450 temporary construction jobs.

Nucor also considered sites in South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Kansas as it chose the location for the $250 million investment.