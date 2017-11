Maybe you might want talk to the family instead of ‘camping out’ in front of the t-v for football on Thanksgiving. Genetics counselor Robin Troxell says it’s a good opportunity to get up to date on your family’s medical history …

She says Caucasians are pre – disposed to an incidence of Cystic Fibrosis, while African – Americans are carriers of the gene that causes Sickle Cell Anemia.