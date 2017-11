Following their 32-16 win over McCluer South-Berkeley on Saturday, only one team stands between the Blair Oaks Falcons and the state championship game. On Saturday, November 18th, the undefeated Falcons will face off against 7-2 Maryville. The Spoofhounds advanced after defeating Center on Saturday 19-12. The game on the 18th will be at Blair Oaks and will air on KWOS. The pregame will begin at 12:30 and kickoff will be at 1.