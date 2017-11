On Saturday, November 11th two undefeated football teams will face off for the Class 3 State Quarterfinals. The 12-0 Blair Oaks Falcons will face the 9-0 McCluer South Berkeley Bulldogs. The Falcons have outscored their opponents this season 538-143 while the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 379-55. Find out which team will remain undefeated and move on to the State Semifinals right by listening to the broadcast on KWOS 950 and 104.5 FM. Pre-game begins at 12:30 with a 1 o’clock kickoff.