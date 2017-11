Did New York terrorist have ties to Missouri?

The suspect behind the New York City terror attack yesterday (tue) has a Missouri connection. Online court records show Sayfullo Saipov pleaded guilty last year to failing to maintain the required brake system for a commercial vehicle in Platte County north of Kansas City. That’s a misdemeanor. New York City police say Saipo drove a pickup truck onto a bike path near World Trade

Center, killing eight people. He came to the U.S. legally in 2010, and worked as a trucker.