It may not be the happiest of holidays for some of your friends and neighbors. The Rape and Abuse Crisis Service’s Alden Henrickson says abusers often go after loved ones this time of the year …

On KWOS Open Air, Henrickson notes that all the press about women coming forward with stories of sexual intimidation by politicians have given others the courage to leave their abusers. he adds their shelter has been full for the past couple of months.