Gun thieves hit Springfield postal warehouse

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Federal authorities are looking for suspects who stole a shipment of guns from a Springfield postal facility.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said in news release Tuesday that sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, the suspects broke into trailers at the facility and took several items, including a shipment of firearms.

The firearms were part of an interstate shipment being sent to a federally licensed firearms dealer.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Springfield police also are investigating the theft.