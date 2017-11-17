Helias dismisses Tim Rulo as head football coach

After three seasons, Helias High School has relieved Tim Rulo of his duties as head football coach. He will stay on as a faculty member and head track coach for now. Rulo was 17 and 18 in three seasons leading the Crusaders. This season’s team finished 6 and 6 with a loss to Moberly in the district championship game. Rulo had previously coached at South Callaway where he took the Bulldogs to the Class 2 State Championship game in 2014. Here is the letter that he sent out after the announcement:

My statement to the football community this morning… “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.” Romans 8:28 pic.twitter.com/TifQOmfQsP — Timothy Rulo (@GDFMFB) November 17, 2017