Helias dismisses Tim Rulo as head football coach

After three seasons, Helias High School has relieved Tim Rulo of his duties as head football coach. He will stay on as a faculty member and head track coach for now. Rulo was 17 and 18 in three seasons leading the Crusaders. This season’s team finished 6 and 6 with a loss to Moberly in the district championship game. Rulo had previously coached at South Callaway where he took the Bulldogs to the Class 2 State Championship game in 2014. Here is the letter that he sent out after the announcement:

