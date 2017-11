Help KWOS with the One For One Holiday Food Drive!

HELP NEWS RADIO – KWOS MAKE THE HOLIDAYS A LITTLE BRIGHTER FOR NEEDY MID-MISSOURI FAMILIES. JOIN US FOR THE ONE FOR ONE HOLIDAY FOOD DRIVE AS WE BROADCAST LIVE ALL DAY DECEMBER 13TH FROM 6 –TO- 6 TO COLLECT FOOD DONATIONS AND CASH FOR THE FOOD BANK. NEWS RADIO – KWOS WILL BE STATIONED ON BOTH SIDES OF MISSOURI BLVD. AT WESTLAKES ACE HARDWARE AND THE OLD K-MART LOT. YOUR NON -PERISHABLE FOOD DONATIONS AND MONEY WILL HELP OUT LESS FORTUNATE FOLKS RIGHT THROUGH THE HOLIDAYS. IT’S THE NEWS RADIO – KWOS ONE FOR ONE HOLIDAY FOOD DRIVE DECEMBER 13TH.