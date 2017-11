You were probably going this fast anyway, but now it’ll be legal. MoDot on Thursday will raise the speed limit on eastbound Highway 50 and 63 between the Jackson Street and Chestnut Street bridges in Jefferson City. It’s going up from 40 to 55 miles an hour. That section includes the Lafayette Street interchange. MoDot says the new interchange improves traffic flow. Plus, a study found 95 percent of drivers were already going faster than 40 miles an hour in that area.