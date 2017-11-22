JCMO American Legion Post pulls plug on Super Bowl party

*JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – *Members of Roscoe Enloe American Legion Post 5 in Jefferson City have unanimously voted to ban the broadcast of National Football League games at its headquarters in response to protests involving the national anthem by league personnel.

In a motion adopted by its members late Tuesday, Post 5 also has cancelled plans for an annual Super Bowl Party on Feb.4, 2008, and instead will offer an alternate event that day designed to promote veterans and our nation. Final details of that event will be released at a later date.