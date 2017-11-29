Join News Radio KWOS for the Capital City Festival of Lights!

Join News radio – KWOS for what is sure to become a new family tradition in Jefferson City at Binder Park for Festival of Lights.

HHC Community Outreach is hosting a drive – through light festival at Binder Lake December 2nd through December 31st.

Binder Park will be shinning with light displays varying from larger than life penguins to the Nativity scene to Santa’s workshop.

As you drive through the displays will be synchronized to holiday music through your car’s radio.

The Park will be open from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. Sunday – Thursday and 5:30 – 10:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The Festival of Lights will be closed on Monday.

The route will be one way from Rainbow to Henwick Lane and will cost $20 per car with all proceeds going toward local nonprofits.

News Radio – KWOS will broadcast LIVE from the Festival of Lights Saturday evening December 9th. We’ll see you there!