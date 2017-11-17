Lake area woman heads to federal prison

Federal prosecutors say 27-year-old Chrystal Lynn Bernstein was sentenced Thursday for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. She was ordered to pay $13,101 in restitution to her victims.

In a plea hearing in May, Bernstein admitted she obtained stolen mail and used stolen identities to cash and deposit checks at several banks in Boone and Camden Counties.

She also admitted she altered the payee on some of the stolen checks to cash them in the names of a mother and daughter in California whose identities she had stolen. And she deposited a stolen check into a fraudulent bank account opened under another person’s name.