Investigators are still sorting thru the pieces of the double murder at a Lake Ozark campsite. Gary Sweet of Rolla faces murder charges for allegedly shot-gunning a man and wife who managed the Riverview R-V Campground near Bagnell Dam early Wednesday. Police Chief Gary Lauderville says their investigation could take months …

Sweet had apparently been staying at the RV park until he was evicted last month. Another person had a minor gunshot wound in the attack.