Lincoln’s former President racked up the ‘frequent flyer miles’

Do you think it’s smart to spend tens of thousands of dollars on travel while you’re laying off staff? Published reports claim Dr. Kevin Rome spent nearly $200,000 on travel during his four years heading up Lincoln University …

On KWOS Open Air, Interim President Dr. Michael Middleton says those trips were a necessary part of raising donor support.

Lincoln hopes to have a new president named by spring. Rome moved on to Fisk University in Nashville.