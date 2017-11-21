Looks like M-U basketball’s Michael Porter Jr is done for the year

Mizzou basketball’s Michael Porter Jr. will miss the rest of the season.

“Michael Porter, Jr. will undergo surgery on Tuesday, Nov. 21, in Dallas, Texas. The procedure, a microdiscectomy of the L3-L4 spinal discs, has a projected recovery time of three-four months and will likely cause him to miss the remainder of the season.”

Our news partner – ABC – 17 – reports Porter played just two minutes this season. He scored two points against Iowa State on Nov. 10. He reportedly tweaked something in his leg/hip area at the beginning of the game and told head coach Cuonzo Martin to take him out of the game. Porter did not return to the game and sat on the bench with an ice pack on his leg.

Porter Jr. has not sat with the team on the bench during games since Nov. 10.

Porter Jr. was the number one recruit in the nation coming out of Nathan Hale High School in Seattle, WA. He played his first three years at Tolton High School in Columbia, where he led the Trailblazers to their first state championship in school history.

Despite playing without Porter Jr., Mizzou has a record of 3-1. The Tigers are back in action on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. against Longbeach State in the Advocare Invitational in Orlando, FL.