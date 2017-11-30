Man accused of pistol whipping victim and possessing illegal guns and drugs

A man is accused of pistol whipping another man and possessing drugs and an illegal gun.

Jefferson City police arrested Trey Garrett on Tuesday after officers responded to the area of Broadway and West Ashley when a caller claimed Garrett “pistol whipped” her son.

Our news partner ABC – 17 reports officers searched Garrett and his home and found marijuana, two stolen handguns, narcotic packaging equipment, approximately $900 in cash and a sawed-off shotgun.

Police said Garrett denied any knowledge of the firearms but did admit to ownership of the marijuana and the money coming from narcotic sales.

According to the probable cause statement, Garrett recently pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and domestic assault.

Garrett was charged with delivery of a controlled substance.