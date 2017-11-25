Man Face Multiple Charges After Traffic Stop

A man is behind bars after a traffic stop in Columbia Thanksgiving Day. John Alexander was pulled over for a broken taillight and during the stop police reported a strong smell of marijuana. Alexander, who was a passenger in the vehicle, informed police that he was on parole and was in possession of a firearm. While arresting him, they found marijuana, capped syringes, methamphetamine, heroin, numerous other drug related items, and $1,362 cash. Alexander faces possible charges for trafficking, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon