Mike Bernskoetter is ready to be your Senator

You might not vote for your next State Senator until 20-18 but one lawmaker wants to move up from the Missouri House. Jefferson City Rep. Mike Bernskoetter says he’d like to replace Mike Kehoe, who’s term limited …

Bernskoetter is term limited himself in the House. Bernskoetter chairs the State Employee Salary Committee has long lobbied for pay raises.