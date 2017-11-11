Ryan Ferguson Still Trying for $8 Million Owed

A man is trying to get over $8 million dollars that he was awarded after spending ten years in prison for a false murder conviction. Ryan Ferguson was awarded just over $11 million in psychological damages and attorney fees in July. $3.75 million of that was paid for by the city of Columbia, which then claimed Travelers Insurance denied them coverage for the rest. Travelers claims the incident occurred before Travelers issued their policies. On Thursday, Ferguson’s attorney, Michael Berry, asked a Boone County judge to deal with one of Ferguson’s eight claims to help speed up the case.