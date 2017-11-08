Some ‘yes’ .. some ‘no’ .. at the polls Tuesday

It’s a big fat “no” in Boone County for a use tax. Voters in the county, and the cities of Columbia, Ashland, and Harrisburg, rejected the measure yesterday (tue). It would have made the local taxes on purchases from out-of-state companies match what you pay at area brick-and-mortar shops. The closest it came to passing was in the city of Columbia, where about 51 percent of voters said no.

Moniteau County voters overwhelmingly backed two library funding plans on the ballot.

Funding for Morgan County law officers will stay on the books. The half – cent law enforcement sales tax was renewed by voters. It passed by a nearly three –to- one margin. It was the only ballot issue in the Lake area Tuesday.