The Governor wants Education Commissioner out

(MissouriNet) – Governor Eric Greitens’ months-long plan to replace state Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven fell apart on Tuesday. A tie vote yesterday by the Missouri Board of Education allows Vandeven to keep her job – at least for now.

About 60 people, mostly men in suits, snaked around the hallways and lobby outside of the meeting to learn the fate of Vandeven. Applause sounded when Vandeven walked into and exited the meeting and when members of the crowd learned the education leader remains at the helm.