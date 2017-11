The President jokes the tax cuts will hit him hard in the ol’ bank account

President Trump calls America’s tax code a total dysfunctional mess. Trump visits eastern Missouri’s St. Charles yesterday to tout a proposed GOP tax plan. He claims his ‘rich friends’ aren’t happy with him.

Congress is considering cutting the corporate tax rate from 35 to 20- percent. Missouri Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill says the GOP legislation would further complicate the tax code, keep open loopholes, deepen the national debt and give most of the benefits to the wealthy.