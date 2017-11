Multiple people are being questioned following a shooting in Columbia. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Southpark Drive. The victim, a 17 year old woman, arrived at an area hospital around 8 o’clock Thursday night. Police report that 18 year old Deondray West, 18 year old Roderick Kemp, and a 14 year old boy were detained. West and Kemp both resisted, assaulting officers in a scuffle. They both face possible charges of assault and resisting arrest. The investigation is still ongoing.