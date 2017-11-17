Two JCMO teens still missing

The hunt continues for two missing Jefferson City teens. 17 – year old Lilly Gore and 15 – year old Zack Johnson vanished Monday. They’re believed to be in a green 2005 Jeep (FP8 D1J) belonging to the girl’s mother.Johnson is white .. 5 foot 11 .. 190 – pounds. Gore is black .. 5 foot 1 .. 100 – pounds. Investigators wouldn’t say why the J-C High students went missing and did not rule out that they might be in danger.

A prayer vigil was held for the two teens last night at the Boys and Girls Club.