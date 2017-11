What would you name Jefferson City’s newest high school?

Here’s your choices … The Jefferson City school board picks the top three names for a new high school. You can vote for Capital City High School, Stoneridge High School or Mission High School through Dec. 5 on the district’s website.

Jefferson City district voters okayed the second high school. It will be built near St. Mary’s Hospital at Highway 179 and Mission Drive.

School leaders will unveil the name during a ground-breaking ceremony next spring.