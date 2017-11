How in the world did an elk get into rural Boone County? A 14-year-old girl says she thought it was a deer when she took the shot last weekend between Hallsville and Centralia. Conservation agent Tom Strother says it could be a few more weeks before biologists finish studying the elk.

Strother says it does not appear to have come from any elk facilities in the state. No word of any punishments for the young hunter who shot it.