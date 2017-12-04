A weekend of gunplay in Columbia

A home invasion victim is shot in west Columbia. Police say at least two men with guns forced their way into the home on Loch Lane near Stadium and Broadway last (sun) night and demanded money. The victim was shot several times. He’s in a hospital with serious injuries. The two suspects got away.

A northeast Columbia resident is technically a victim, but sure did not act like it. A masked man with a gun tried to force his way in the home on Mexico Gravel Road near Brown Station and Paris Road last (sun) night, according to investigators. The person inside then grabbed a gun, and fired several shots, scaring the suspect off. No word of any injuries.