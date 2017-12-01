Listen to KWOS Live
Accused bank robber shoots at cops

A man is behind bars, facing a long list of charges after shots are fired following an attempted bank robbery in Versailles. The suspect, 25 – year old Jacob Monteer tried to rob the U-S Bank yesterday morning. He left the scene in a pickup and led officers on a chase that topped 100 – miles an hour. He’s accused of shooting at police at a road block. Monteer was caught in Stover when he crashed into a parked car and a tree then tried to run.  Several schools were on lock down during the incident. No one was hurt.

