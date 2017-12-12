UPDATE** Another apparent murder in Columbia – victim named

We know the name now of the person who died in an east Columbia homicide. Augustus Jackson Roberts was 28 years old. Officers found Roberts unconscious at a home on Lasso Court near Old Hawthorne golf course early yesterday (mon). He was pronounced dead minutes later. CPD is asking for help to get info on what happened. No details on suspects yet.

— original story —

A confirmed homicide investigation near Old Hawthorne Golf Course in east Columbia. Officers found a man unconscious at a home on Lasso Circle early Monday morning. He was pronounced dead soon after that. Investigators are not releasing the name of the victim right now, or what led up to the homicide. No suspect info right now either.