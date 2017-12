Your Cole County Commissioners are burning the midnight oil at the courthouse. Western District Commissioner Kris Scheperle says they spent a two full days on budget work last week …

Cole County has about $23-million in reserves. Scheperle says the proposed budget has a 1 – percent cost of living raise for staff, but he’d like to see more They got a 2 – percent hike and merit raises last year. By law, the 20-18 county budget has to be done by early next month.