Some traffic chaos on the Missouri River Bridge last night. Three people injured in a chain reaction in the southbound lanes about 6:30 last night. Police say a Chevy El Camino broke down and stopped. The car behind it also stopped…but a third car did not…setting off a chain reaction. Three people were taken to the hospital. No one was seriously injured. The southbound lanes of the bridge were closed for about a half hour while crews cleaned up the mess.